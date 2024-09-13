Sands China Ltd. Macau Open Badminton 2024 Tournament Coming in September

Sands China Ltd. and the Badminton Federation of Macau (BFM) are co-organising the Sands China Ltd. Macau Open Badminton 2024 tournament, to be held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome Sept. 24-29, with the support of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government. The event offers early bird ticket discounts to local residents to bolster the promotion of badminton among the wider community. Additionally, the semi-finals and finals will be livestreamed on the Badminton World Federation’s YouTube channel, “BWF TV.”

An event of the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300, the Macau Open Badminton Championships have been held as an annual competition since 2006. Around 400 of the world’s top players from 20 countries and regions play in the tournament each year.

Sands China is the first integrated resort operator to jointly organise the Macau Open, in alignment with the company’s support of ‘tourism + sports’ cross-sector integration and Macao’s positioning as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China will also host related community events, where local badminton enthusiasts will closely interact with elite badminton players, thereby fostering the participation of the local community.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: “Badminton enjoys widespread popularity in Macao. As this year marks the dual celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, we are honoured to host the Sands China Ltd. Macau Open Badminton 2024. This six-day world-class tournament provides both locals and visitors with a chance to savour the city’s diverse allure, thereby enhancing the cross-sector integrated development of ‘tourism+’ and ‘sports+’ in the city. As the first world-class badminton tournament to be held in Macao since the Paris Olympics, the Macau Open will feature top players such as Zhang Shuxian, ranked 5th globally in women’s doubles, and Wang Chilin, the gold medallist in men’s doubles at the Paris Olympics.”

Visit www.macauopenbadminton.org.mo for more details, including ticketing info via the Macau Ticketing network.