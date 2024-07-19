Sands China Shopping Carnival returns with increased number of SMEs

The Sands Shopping Carnival made a comeback yesterday at The Venetian Macao, featuring more than 580 booths, with a record-breaking 325 booths dedicated to local SME suppliers.

This is the fifth year that Sands China is running the shopping and leisure hotspot, with total visitation for the last four carnivals surpassing 420,000.

Open until July 21, the 2024 Sands Shopping Carnival offers a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers, helping them create more business opportunities.

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: “We have successfully created nearly 2,800 exhibition booths over the years. […] Our commitment to supporting local SMEs is unwavering, and we embrace the philosophy of growing with SMEs.”

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, announced that, in the first quarter of this year, 48% of visitor expenditure in Macau was dedicated to shopping, which constituted the largest category of tourism expenditure followed by accommodation and dining.

“It is essential for the retail service industry to catch up with market demands by continuously introducing products that cater to customers’ preferences and providing meticulous and personalized services,” she said.

Sands Shopping Carnival has been attracting over 100,000 participants annually, according to the firm’s data, becoming one of the largest discount sale events in the region.

The gaming operator also noted that the carnival has seen a continuous increase in the number of participating community organizations, encompassing a wide range of areas including culture and creativity, as well as food and beverages.