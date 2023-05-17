Sands Gallery holds ceramic works exhibition

The Fang Lijun Ceramic Works Exhibition began yesterday at Sands Gallery and will be open to the public daily, with free admission until June 24. The exhibition features about 60 works of art from Fang Lijun, an internationally sought-after artist, and one of the four giants of Chinese contemporary art.

Themed “Bone of the Bone, Flesh of the Flesh”, the exhibition will showcase skin-like ceramics, reflecting the essence of ceramics: delicate and fragile.

“We want to make Sands Gallery a high-standard artistic exchange and showcasing platform to stimulate the passion of local artists by introducing Fang’s artworks,” said Grant Chum, chief operating officer and executive director of Sands China, in the opening ceremony for the exhibition held yesterday at Four Seasons.

“This is the first ceramic works exhibition of Fang in Macau,” said Luo Yi, curator of this exhibition. She would like to extend her new understanding and perspective of art and the world through this exhibition.

“It is admirable that Sands Gallery supports such a cutting-edge, experimental type of work and exhibits it to a global audience,” Luo said.

Fang explores the notion that flesh and bones are the origin of life and looks at their connection to creation in this exhibition, which is inspired by the legend of God constructing Eve with one of Adam’s ribs.

The exhibition opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily on the sixth floor of the Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

Staff Reporter