SAR to hold civil defense drill next month

The government is set to hold a large-scale civil defense exercise in April, partly to test the integrated command system for the management of public emergencies, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak announced.

According to the official, the drill will involve not only personnel from the SAR’s civil protection system, but also members of community associations, aiming to optimize the efficiency of the city’s overall capability in responding to real emergencies.

Wong told the press that members of the public who wish to participate in the exercise will have to register with the relevant authorities.

Speaking to the press, Wong said that it is anticipated that the second phase of construction regarding the redevelopment of the Civil Protection Action Centre will be completed by September.

A portion of the space at the center has been reserved for running a radio service, which will be used for broadcasting information during public emergencies.

Wong added that the police were striving to finalize the preliminary planning phase for the service within the current year, and that the radio service would not be ready for operation prior to the anticipated start of this year’s typhoon season. LV

Share this: Tweet



