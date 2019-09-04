Scholar proposes pre-1949 literature for study

The history of Macau literature dating from before 1949 has been proposed as a subject for further research in view of its importance to local culture.

Chang Tang-Chi, professor from the Department of Chinese Literature at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, has suggested that Macau should have more materials related to literature created before 1949.

During yesterday’s Conference on Research of Macau Literature over the past 30 years, which took place at the University of Macau, Chang, who is a professor specializing in Macau’s literature and in history of contemporary Chinese literature, said that the periods between 1930 and 1940, between 1980 and 1999, and after 1999 are three turning points in the development of Macau literature.

Regarding the lack of research on pre-1949 Macau literature, Chang explained that “the main reason lies in the difficulty to preserve and access historical materials.”

According to Chang, pre-1949 Macau literature was mostly written in ancient Chinese, in other words as poems, and because of that less attention was given to materials related to literatures of that period.

The Taiwanese professor further explained that before 1949, Macau’s literature was still majorly focusing on Chinese poems, whereas neighboring regions were being influenced by new styles of literature.

“In 1919, the May Fourth Movement had a great impact in both Taiwan and mainland China, as well as in Hong Kong, but it seems that Macau was not influenced. Before 1949, Macau’s literature sector was majorly related to classic Chinese literature,” said Chang.

In addition to the turning point between 1930 and 1940, Chang also regards 1999 as an important watershed of Macau literature.

“Due to the handover, mainland publications started paying attention to Macau literature,” Chang said, noting that the handover prompted mainland publications to realize the necessity of publishing Macau literature in order to let mainland readers learn about the former Portuguese enclave.

After 1999, more opportunities for publication were given to Macau writers, with writing themes also changing, according to Chang.

“The handover provided writers with new ideas and additional materials,” said Chang, adding that “before 1999, many Macau people had a problem with their sense of identity. The handover basically solved the problem.”

Besides Chinese literature in Macau, the professor considers that the city has given enough attention to its unique forms of literature from the Macanese community.