Science Center holds series of activities for 9th anniversary

The Macao Science Center is holding a series of events that will last until December 22 in order to celebrate its 9th anniversary.

The anniversary event, called “Biomimicry – Inspired by Nature,” is accompanied by an exhibition inspired by the observation and analysis of the natural environment. It will be exhibited until March 31, 2019.

Biomimetics has several applications: in biology, the science of materials, engineering, medicine, machinery and agriculture.

Thus, the center has also arranged lectures on the application of biomimetic technology.

From December 19, the Planetarium will screen a new dome show, “Phantom of the Universe,” which will present the public with an adventure relating to “dark matter”, from the beginning of the Big Bang to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

The show features a scientist named Fritz Zwicky, who observed certain gravitational effects and theorised about the existence of “dark matter,” as well as describing another scientist, Vera Rubin, who witnessed the orbiting pattern of celestial bodies in the Andromeda Galaxy. The show also guides audience to the deep underground where the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector is located, inside a deserted gold mine, the center noted in a statement.

On December 22, the center will also hold a talk titled “Starry Night (December): Our Sky and Beyond: Stars, Galaxies and the Universe,” which will be held in English.

Meanwhile, MSC and Macau Digital Photography Association co- organized a photo contest, “Our Science Centre,” which encourages the public to present, in digital images, the center’s scenery and scenes of its educational activities. The activity aims to promote the centre as a great destination for parent-child educational and leisure activities for both citizens and tourists.

The winning works will be displayed at the center until January 2.

Also, the center and the School of Continuing Studies of the Macau University of Science and Technology is co-holding the “Cultural and Creative Products of Museums” exhibition until January 6, displaying products from different regions, which will feature cultures and museums.

On December 19 and 20 , the facility’s Exhibition Center will offer free admission and the first 30 Macau resident entrants to each dome show for the Planetarium will be admitted free of charge.

Share this: Tweet





