Seng Ioi Man leads Electoral Affairs Committee

The inauguration ceremony for the president and members of the Electoral Affairs Committee (EAC) of the Legislative Assembly (AL) took place yesterday at the government headquarters, with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai administering the oath.

Seng Ioi Man, appointed chairman of the AL’s EAC, expressed gratitude for his new role. After the ceremony, he told local media, “First of all, I would like to thank the Chief Executive for his trust in appointing us as members of the Electoral Affairs Committee.” He announced that the commission has scheduled its first meeting to begin preliminary work for the upcoming election.

In outlining the commission’s objectives, Seng highlighted the importance of reviewing past elections. “The preliminary work includes evaluating the previous election to identify areas needing attention and optimization this term,” he said.

Seng also noted that changes in election law, revised in April, necessitate adjustments in election procedures. He further explained the significance of adhering to new regulations, saying, “The decisions made by the EAC based on relevant judgments cannot be appealed.” He added that these changes aim to enhance fairness and integrity in elections, stating, “The election law strengthens provisions to curb irregularities and optimize the election process.”

Regarding voter registration, Seng reported a positive trend. “As of today, the number of registered voters exceeds 330,000, compared to over 320,000 in the last election.” He urged residents to register promptly, stating, “The EAC once again calls on residents who have not yet registered to seize this opportunity and fulfill their civic responsibilities.”

Seng addressed key questions about electoral processes and polling station arrangements. In response to inquiries about polling stations, he explained that voter turnout and suitable venues are primary considerations. “According to election law, voters have several major principles guiding polling station arrangements. The first is determining how many voters will go to a polling station in that area. The second factor is whether there is a suitable venue to ensure a convenient and safe voting environment.”

He also discussed upcoming promotional activities planned for the second half of the year, including mobile registration stations aimed at facilitating public participation. Ms. Ng Wai Han emphasized that these initiatives are designed to encourage residents to register with necessary qualifications.

Additionally, Seng highlighted recent amendments to the Election Law aimed at strengthening national security. This includes stipulations barring candidates identified as not supporting or pledging allegiance from running for election for five years. He reiterated that national regulations are in place to address these matters.

Macau permanent residents who are eligible but have not registered as voters must register as voters before Tuesday (31 December), today.

Seng further acknowledged the need for further analysis before providing definitive answers, with an assurance of ongoing evaluations, noting, “We still need to study regional figures before providing suitable answers.” Nadia Shaw