Senior residence project receives 200 queries, applications in first hour

During the first hour for official applications, the senior residence project received over 200 queries and applications, local media reported yesterday.

The official opening of applications for the residential units commenced yesterday morning.

While visiting an application counter, sirector of Social Welfare Hon Wai stated that over 200 queries and applications had been received by the 15 designated counters during the first hour of the application period. He described the situation as “popular as predicted,” according to several local media outlets.

Hon added that his bureau had established 62 service desks to assist applicants with online processes, which he said took about 10 minutes per application on average.

On whether there is scope for lowering rentals for the residential units, Hon pointed out that the current rental levies are already lower than market rates.

Meanwhile, an octogenarian applicant surnamed Chan, said that the application process was smooth and took about 10 minutes. She disclosed in an interview with public broadcaster TDM-Radio Macau (Chinese) that she currently lives on the third floor of a low-rise building (tong-lau), and she struggles to climb the stairs with her aching legs. She hopes to see rental fees being lowered later.

A septuagenarian applicant applying with his spouse said he was seeking a better living circumstances because his spouse was often in pain climbing stairs. His plan is to lease out his current property if his application is accepted.

Amid the opening of applications, lawmaker Leong Sun Iok called for lowered rentals for the residential units in his latest written enquiry. The lawmaker pointed out that the average rental for senior residential units is MOP164 per square meter. In comparison, average rental for units in Areia Preta is MOP146 per square meter, while for industrial units it is MOP122 per square meter.

He added that even for applicants who successfully rent out their older tong-lau units, the rental income would still not cover the rental being asked for the senior residential units.

Another worry for the lawmaker is that the existing Areia Preta Health Centre will not be able to cope with this influx of residents in the area. The health center in the New Urban Zone A, will not be ready for a couple of years, and is planned to serve nearly 100,000 residents on Zone A.