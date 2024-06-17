Severe rainstorms to ease this week

Macau suffered severe rainstorms over the weekend with some areas recording over 100 mm of rainfall in a single day, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has noted.

Particularly on Saturday, strong winds also affected some areas with the SMG stating that gusts reached 125 kilometers per hour (hurricane level) in some cases.

According to the SMG, rain is expected to ease over the next few days giving way to very hot weather conditions.

The bureau noted that last Saturday, the rainfall was mainly concentrated on the Peninsula with the maximum daily cumulative rainfall recorded reaching nearly 100 mm.

On the same day, Taipa registered a maximum rainfall of nearly 40 mm and Coloane about 20 mm.

In the Peninsula, as often occurs in this type of situation, several areas of the city have reported minor flooding.

The bureau has reminded residents that although Macau is small in area, the distribution of rain, particularly during heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms, can be very different area to area.

In addition to the heavy accumulated rainfall, strong gusty winds have been felt in several areas of Macau and islands with gusts exceeding 110 kilometers per hour on the eastern part of the Peninsula. The higher-speed wind gusts were recorded by the weather station of the Amizade Bridge, exceeding 125 kilometers per hour, which is considered to be hurricane level.

According to the forecast from the bureau, the rainy and unstable weather of the past few weeks will gradually stop, giving way to very hot weather conditions later this week and potentially next week, with SMG advising the public of the sudden weather changes.