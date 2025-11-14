Shift from waste treatment to source reduction key to Macau’s green future, group says

As the five-year Environmental Protection Plan established by the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) in 2021 comes to a close, an environmental group recognized the Macau government’s recent efforts but urged a shift from end-of-pipe treatment to source reduction, advocating for targeted public awareness campaigns to cultivate sustainable habits among residents and effectively reduce waste at its source.

The Environmental Protection Plan of Macau (2021–2025), announced by authorities as a blueprint for five years of environmental protection efforts, aims to achieve significant advancements in environmental management. Emphasizing low-carbon development, the plan adopts the vision of “building a green and low-carbon future together.”

Key objectives include promoting low-carbon living and enhancing Macau’s environmental quality. It outlines four main planning pillars and formulates 73 action plans across various environmental sectors based on Macau’s specific conditions and practical feasibility. The plan also proposes several legislative and standardization initiatives and establishes ten indicators for assessment and tracking.

The government is particularly focused on encouraging public cooperation with environmental initiatives, such as replacing older vehicles with more eco-friendly transportation options, to actively contribute to maintaining air quality.

Speaking to the Times yesterday, the Macau Environment Protection Volunteer Association expressed satisfaction with the progress of Macau’s environmental protection planning and outlined upcoming actions. The association recognized that “environmental protection efforts in recent years have yielded initial results,” with its president, Sa Ang, stating: “Environmental protection is not merely a responsibility, but also an opportunity.”

At the same time, she acknowledged that as an international metropolis, Macau should develop more forward-looking and systematic planning blueprints to address global challenges such as resource consumption, waste management, and climate change.

She stated, “As a volunteer organization, we emphasize shifting from end-of-pipe treatment to source reduction. We hope to cultivate good environmental habits among members of the public through awareness campaigns, reducing waste at its source and alleviating the burden on downstream processing.”

Among her suggestions, she highlighted the importance of fostering environmental habits through community engagement, promoting green business certifications, and incubating eco-friendly organizations. She also advocated for better integration of technology to enhance recycling precision, enabling materials to be reused or repurposed – turning waste into treasure.

Furthermore, Sa proposed a vision of a zero-waste city, noting that while citizens actively participate in government-promoted environmental initiatives, frontline recyclers still face significant pressures. She stressed the need for more dedicated public education and awareness campaigns to encourage citizens to change their habits, ultimately facilitating the transition to a greener economy.

15-minute

recycling zones

The association, in conjunction with the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, conducted a questionnaire survey on environmental awareness among Macau residents from January to November this year.

The findings revealed that 1,167 respondents rated their self-assessed environmental awareness at an average of 6.8 points, identifying “waste disposal issues,” “noise pollution,” and “light pollution” as the city’s primary environmental concerns.

According to the survey results released yesterday, respondents cited “high time cost,” “limited personal impact,” and “insufficient facilities” as the main reasons hindering their proactive participation in environmental protection efforts, with nearly 50%, 38%, and 32% of respondents indicating these concerns, respectively.

Concerned that many residents feel high time costs and inadequate facilities limit their participation in environmental actions, directly elected legislator Leong Sun Iok proposed drawing on mainland China’s experience to optimize facility layouts.

He suggested establishing 15-minute recycling zones, strategically adding collection points, and utilizing electronic information platforms to help residents locate recycling stations and check their status in real time.

Referencing survey findings that residents consistently highlighted the impact of light and noise pollution on daily life, Leong pointed out that reducing noise without disrupting societal operations has become a priority, especially for those working shifts in a 24-hour service economy.

He urged authorities to strengthen enforcement of relevant regulations and to encourage the construction industry to adopt more noise-reducing equipment.

As some pollutants originate beyond local boundaries, he expressed hope that the government would enhance cooperation with neighboring regions to mitigate environmental issues, including light and noise pollution.

Concurrently, he advocated for strengthening monitoring and penalties while reviewing environmental laws to advance protection initiatives.

“Environmental protection is not solely the government’s responsibility; it requires the collective participation of businesses, organizations, and residents,” Leong stated, emphasizing that a lack of understanding of government policies hinders resident engagement. He called for enhanced public awareness campaigns and education, alongside increased recycling facilities to boost community participation.

