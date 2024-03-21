Si Ka Lon calls for Health Voucher use in Hengqin

Lawmaker Si Ka Lon calls for the acceptance of Macau Health Voucher in medical venues in Hengqin. Trying to explain the necessity, Si said that the government had promised to consider data linkages between local health centers and the center in Hengqin. He also raised the fact that Hengqin Hospital and the Macau University of Science and Technology Hospital are jointly operating a medical facility in Hengqin. Si says that the reason behind the proposal is that medicines approved in Macau and Hong Kong but not in mainland China are allowed in Hengqin with proven clinical needs.

