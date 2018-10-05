Signage outlawing crossing bridge on foot causes confusion

A sign prohibiting the of circulation of pedestrians through the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge has raised concerns, since the road link is the only one that allows people to walk between Macau and Taipa. Pedestrians are not allowed to cross the other two bridges, Friendship and Sai Van. Many pedestrians – particularly runners – use the bridge’s sidewalk to cross.

The Times questioned the Transport Bureau (DSAT) in order to clarify the placement of the sign, and if the rule would be permanent or temporary.

In reply, the DSAT informed, “the said road sign was installed on June 14. It was covered with a dark plastic bag after the installation,” adding, “it was installed for the bridge’s closing policy during typhoons. Once the typhoon no. 8 signal is hoisted, the sign will be uncovered and the bridge will be closed to pedestrians[s]. If the typhoon no. 3 signal or below is hoisted, the sign will be covered and the bridge will be open to pedestrians.”

According to the bureau’s reply, the signpost cover on the Taipa side at the bridge entrance disappeared by either mistake or accident. This revealed the fact that the prohibition does not apply in all other moments, besides the ones where the typhoon no. 8 signal is hoisted.

During Typhoon Mangkhut’s passage in mid-September police detained five people after they were caught trying to jump the barricade blocking Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge.

At the time, the civil protection authority said the behavior of the detained persons constituted an illegal act.

