Singapore in the spotlight at 18th Macau Food Festival

The 18th Macau Food Festival will officially kick off tomorrow, featuring game booths, live performances and around 150 food stalls.

Organized by the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, this year’s Macau Food Festival is inspired by Singapore, while also celebrating Macau’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The event brings together delicacies from all over the world and will have several distinct areas, including the Chinese Food Street, the Asian Food Street, the European Food Street, the Local Food Street, the Singaporean Food Street, and the Dessert Street.

Besides 124 local food merchants, 23 famous Singaporean merchants will be participating in this year’s festival. There will also be live music, dance and martial arts performances.

According to the organizers, residents and tourists can pay for their food using WeChat or electronic bank transfers.

The festival will be held at Sai Van Lake Square from November 9 to 25. Opening hours are between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and between 3 p.m. and 12 a.m. from Friday to Sunday.

As usual, the organizers will provide free shuttle buses at Taipa Central Park, Iao Han Garden, Border Gate, and Nam Van Luso International Bank.

