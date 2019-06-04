Six killed in Guangdong landslide

Six people, who had been buried under a landslide in south China’s Guangdong Province early Sunday morning, have been confirmed dead, local authorities said. A landslide hit a three-stroy building at around 2:30 a.m. in Dagangping Village in the city of Yangchun, according to the local publicity department. There were 14 residents in the building when the accident occurred. Eight of them escaped, but the rest were buried. Rescuers have now retrieved the bodies of the six victims. More than 300 personnel participated in the rescue work.

Gongbei customs arrest 12 for diesel smuggling

Chinese customs have busted a gang suspected of smuggling over 49 tonnes of diesel through two fishing boats and three refueling ships. Twelve people were arrested in the smuggling case, according to the customs of Gongbei Port, in neighboring Zhuhai. An investigation has found that sailors hired by domestic businessmen drove boats to smuggle diesel from Hong Kong to Zhuhai in Guangdong, before further selling to domestic boats. About 310 tonnes of diesel worth 1.8 million yuan (MOP2.1 million) has been smuggled into the mainland since March this year. A further investigation is underway.