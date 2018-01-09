Six percent of newborns undergo slow development

Every year, approximately six percent of the newborn children in Macau suffer from slow development and need early treatment, according to the director of the children’s comprehensive assessment center of the Health Bureau (SSM), Tai Wa Hou.

Recently, two children received delayed treatment for their slow development, which, reportedly, was due to the incapacity of the pediatrician who treated the children.

Tai noted that the individual cases need to be investigated to understand the reasons behind them. He claimed that his department will inspect its own inefficiencies in terms of services they provide.

On Sunday, the President of the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS), Vong Yim Mui, mentioned that Macau has currently three organizations providing early treatment to children aged under three years old.

In total, the three organizations provide 194 service positions, a number that currently meets the needs of Macau and allows residents immediate access to the services.

Vong revealed that the government plans to add another 180 early treatment positions, a figure that, in Vong’s opinion, will be able to meet the needs of the growing population.

Sixty out of the 180 positions will be allocated for speech therapy services. As explained by Vong, treatment services for children older than three are being provided by other governmental departments. She claimed that the authorities, including the IAS, Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, and the Health Bureau, grasp the real service needs in Macau and will therefore make the most efficient use of the available resources.

