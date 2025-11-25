Six satellite casinos closed, last three to close doors next month

The three-year transition period will conclude at the end of this year, marking the complete phase-out of satellite casinos in Macau. As of yesterday, four venues remain operational, with one set to close by the end of this month, while the remaining three are scheduled to shut down next month.

During a Legislative Assembly (AL) Q&A session yesterday, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, addressed lawmaker Ella Lei’s inquiries regarding the transition of satellite casino employees. Tai noted that six satellite casinos have closed, resulting in approximately 1,600 dispatched employees returning to work at their concession companies. Currently, over 3,600 related employees remain employed at the four satellite casinos still in operation.

“The transition for satellite casino employees is proceeding methodically,” Tai stated, adding, “To date, approximately 29 consultation cases have been handled [through the dedicated task force and hotline established by the authorities], with no cases requiring government assistance.” He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring proper transition arrangements for these employees.

Following the Macau government’s announcement earlier this year, operations at 11 satellite casinos and three mocha slot machine parlors under the three gaming concessionaires—SJM Holdings, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, and Galaxy Entertainment Group—will cease by December 31. Since then, several satellite and mocha casinos have gradually closed, including Emperor Palace, Waldo, Legend Palace, Grand Dragon, Grandview, and Casa Real.

Currently, Landmark, Kam Pek Paradise, and Fortuna have not officially announced their closure dates. Meanwhile, Ponte 16 is set to formally cease operations at 11:59 p.m. this Friday, while L’Arc will be acquired by SJM Holdings and converted into a directly managed venue.

Fortuna Casino to close Dec. 10, employees informed of termination

Accel Group Holdings Limited has announced that the Fortuna Casino will close its doors on December 10. The news was broken over a notification delivered to the casino employees, Allin Media reported, following remarks by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai.

According to the media report, as part of this closure, all employment contracts will be terminated on the same date. Employees will receive compensation calculated in accordance with labor law, with payments expected to be processed on or before December 26.

