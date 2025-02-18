SJM introduces new mixed category to enrich dragon boat races

The 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races, which will take place on May 24, May 25, and May 31 at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre will introduce a new mixed category alongside its established Open and Women’s events, organizers announced.

Vong Ka Hou, president of the Macao Dragon Boat Association (CMDB), highlighted the event’s growth and efforts to attract elite international competitors while maintaining its traditional appeal.

In an interview with the press yesterday, Vong revealed that this year’s event will introduce a mixed category with 18 teams, marking a significant addition to the competition. “In order to enrich the content of the event, we strive to add a mixed group this year,” he said.

Vong noted that the total number of teams will also increase, though the schedule remains unchanged, with international races set for May 31.

16 foreign teams have been invited to compete, with Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Hong Kong expected to participate, as in previous years. Vong expressed hope to attract teams from South Korea and the Philippines to elevate the competition’s international profile.

“We are still communicating and no team can be confirmed for the time being, but we hope to attract some teams of relatively high level to participate,” he added.

The mixed category, however, will be limited to local teams due to its first-come, first-served registration format. “Yes, because the mixed group competition is first-come, first-served, local teams will strive for mixed group competitions,” Vong explained.

He noted that future editions may expand the mixed category to include international teams, depending on resources and conditions.

Despite the addition of new categories, the budget remains largely unchanged. “The budget is basically not much different from the past, except that this time there are more groups, but there will not be much adjustment in terms of personnel, because it may be the same group,” Vong explained. He emphasized the association’s long-term vision to grow the event further, offering more opportunities for local and international participants.

“In the future, we also hope that the competition can be bigger and richer, providing more competition opportunities for our citizens and other international friends who come to participate,” Vong said.

“We hope to provide more competition opportunities for our citizens and international friends, making the event bigger and richer,” Vong concluded.

The festivities will kick off on May 24 with local small dragon boat races. On May 25, the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race will debut a mixed category alongside its existing Open and Women’s categories.

On May 31, during the Duanwu Festival, the event will host the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race, featuring elite teams from mainland China and overseas.

Luis Gomes, president of the Sports Bureau, emphasized the dual purpose of the event: promoting dragon boat racing and celebrating Chinese traditions. “The Macao International Dragon Boat Races are a significant international sporting event that not only advances dragon boat racing but also commemorates traditional Chinese customs, inviting both residents and visitors to experience the Dragon Boat Festival together,” he said.

In addition to the races, the event will feature cultural performances, creative product booths, and food stalls to enhance the carnival atmosphere.

Ho noted, “Our dragon boat races carnival serves as a platform for cultural exchange and friendship, bringing together local residents and friends from around the world to this joyous experience.”

Registration for local races, including categories for government departments and university students, opened on February 5 and closes on February 19. Teams can register online from February 20 to 26, with priority given to last year’s top performers.

Training periods have been extended to February 27 to ensure teams are well-prepared. Victoria Chan