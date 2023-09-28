SJM to revamp Ponte 16, pledges to keep clock tower

Piers 14 and 16 at Inner Harbour, as well as San Ma Lo, will be revamped as SJM Resorts, S.A.’s participation in the traditional district rejuvenation initiative, the government announced at a press conference yesterday.

During her introduction, SJM chairman and executive director Daisy Ho revealed that as part of the rejuvenation project, the building and the clock tower of Pier 16 “will be conserved and revamped.”

When asked by the Times if her comment could be understood to mean that the entire structure will remain, the resort operator promised this was the case. However, the interior may be restructured and renewed to cater to the needs of future projects.

“More elements will be added to the inside of the building for revival purposes, in the hope of attracting more visitors,” Ho explained.

Asked by the press if that equated to the building having cafés or other types of businesses in the future, Ho said the company is exploring various possibilities. “Cafés are a feasible option, but it’s still early to be too certain,” Ho said.

Another highlight of the project is that SJM promised to refit the former Macau Palace Casino pontoon and return it to its former location: Pier 14. Following her slightly limited disclosure, Ho was asked if the pontoon would be transformed into a gallery or museum where Macau’s gambling history could be encapsulated.

Admitting the nostalgic and reminiscent value of the pontoon to people in Macau, Ho promised that the marine structure will definitely return to Pier 14. A gallery is among a collection of viable options, she said, adding it is too early to confirm.

Another reason for not disclosing the details of the restoration is that the company is still contemplating what is best for both the pontoon and the use of the entire area, hinting that it will be restored in such a way that it would not conflict with the landscape of the neighborhood.

It was disclosed that mainland experts have already started inspecting the pontoon to determine the scale and methodologies for the restoration. While responding to another question, Ho said that the structure of the pontoon is intact.

From Hotel Lisboa to Inner Harbour

Ho said that SJM’s rejuvenation is conceptualized to start from Hotel Lisboa and Grand Lisboa Hotel and end at Inner Harbour, covering as far as Praça de Ponte e Horta.

In the company’s plan, there may be a coastal plaza in the project, which will be opened for public use. Facilities for marine tours will also be built. When asked what she meant by marine tours, the resort executive noted that the facilities would be built so that eventually SJM could operate sea cruises, for example, but emphasized that it was only one of many plans to be implemented.

Kam Pek Community Centre will be revamped and transformed into a creative and cultural hub. Praça de Ponte de Horta and Hong Kung Temple Leisure Area will be transformed as a collection of culinary, cultural and decorative lighting elements.

More importantly, the main avenue of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro – the official name of San Ma Lo – will also be revamped. “An international creative firm has been commissioned to work with mainland and local companies to revamp the road,” Ho disclosed.

“Efforts will be exerted to promote Macau as a city of cultural heritages and creative gastronomy,” Ho pledged. “The neighborhood will also be transformed into a novel hip hub of culture in Macau.”

Reiterating that the projects will bring in visitors and achieve economic vitality in the neighborhood, Ho was asked by the Times about her confidence. A decade or so ago, when the Ponte 16 Resort project was announced, similar hopes were also raised but the reality did not turn out as bright. SJM operates the casino in the resort.

To this query, Ho explained that because the project is conducted alongside the government, the enterprise has even stronger determination to realize its goals. Moreover, as a company deeply rooted in Macau, it has strong emotional ties with the Macau Peninsula, “so additional efforts will be exercised for the initiative,” she said.

Ho started her presentation by recapping that the first office of SJM – or its predecessor – was located right on San Ma Lo, which is currently the location of the parking lot entrance of BNU.

As Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company Success Universe Group Ltd. is the owner of Ponte 16 Resort, Ho was asked if the publicly listed company will work shoulder to shoulder with SJM on the rejuvenation project. Ho was affirmative.

The executive expected the entire project may take two years to realize and hoped it can be opened to the public in 2026 at the latest. For the time being, it is too early to discuss the budget, because administrative procedures are still underway, she said while responding to a media enquiry.

This project will not involve any government investments as the concerned properties are owned by SJM, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong stated at yesterday’s press conference.

Floating casino to be refurbished

The former floating casino Macau Palace will be refurbished – not as a casino but for other purposes, Ho said.

Back in June, Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao cited sources that the former floating casino will be reopened as a dining destination, retail space and museum of gaming culture.

The Macau Palace opened in 1962 and was featured in the 1974 James Bond movie, The Man With the Golden Gun.

‘Reviving all traditional districts’

Previously, the government announced that Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. will rejuvenate Piers 23 to 25, MGM China the neighborhood near A-Ma Temple and Wynn Resorts S.A. the pedestrianization of Rua de Felicidade, which will be staged tomorrow.

Ao Ieong was asked at yesterday’s press conference by the Times about the logic by which the government divided these neighborhoods for rejuvenation. For example, given the geographical proximity of San Ma Lo, Piers 14, 16 and 23 to 25, as well as Rua de Felicidade, commonly known in English as Happiness Street, why are they being handled by three different resort operators?

To which, Ao Ieong stressed that there is not a clear cut distinction between these neighborhoods. “Taking Macau Peninsula as example, San Ma Lo, Inner Harbour and A-Ma Temple constitute to a large area, but we don’t want pie-sharing. Instead, the government’s aim is to attract SMEs through the instillation of concepts from mega-enterprises,” she emphasized.

“That’s why we’re not drawing boundaries [for these neighborhoods], but encouraging these mega-enterprises to radiate their impacts to neighboring districts, in the hopes of ultimately reviving all traditional districts,” Ao Ieong elaborated.

Concerns over disturbances from nocturnal events on residents in the neighborhood were raised at the press conference. Admitting that there will be such events, Ao Ieong believed that it will not cause serious disruption to the daily life of residents. She also stressed that the hours of nocturnal events will be closely monitored to ensure minimal impact of residents’ rest.

She was also asked if flooding in the neighborhood will impact the feasibility of the initiative, and the senior official said she has seen improvements in the condition, believing that it will continue to improve.

Occasional or intermittent flooding will not halt the project, she guaranteed, adding that if there are any problems, they will be resolved, hinting at the government’s determination.

Director of Culture Leong Wai Man explained that the idea to rejuvenate San Ma Lo mainly started with Strolling on Almeida Ribeiro – Pedestrian area pilot project, which was held during Lunar New Year this year.

Concerns on crowd control were raised. Ao Ieong clarified that there will not be any pedestrianized public roads in this project, so crowd control is not a prominent issue. However, when necessary, such measures will be implemented for safety.

Ao Ieong also confirmed that Sands China Ltd. will handle the rejuvenation of the former Iek Long Firecracker Factory site and Galaxy Entertainment Group the shipyard in Lai Chi Vun in Coloane.

Despite the confirmation, the senior official added that it does not mean that the two resort operators will not handle additional rejuvenation projects in the future.

Yesterday, a media invitation showed that a press conference to announce the Galaxy project will be held this afternoon.