Slight increase in deposits made by residents

The currency in circulation rose 1.1 percent month-to-month while demand deposits dropped 0.4 percent, the Monetary Authority of Macao announced in a statement last week.

The shares dominated in patacas (MOP), Hong Kong dollars (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollars (USD) in circulation were 30.5 percent, 53.5 percent, 4.1 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Resident deposits grew 1.3 percent from the preceding month to MOP573.8 billion, while non-resident deposits fell 3.2 percent to MOP251.1 billion.

Public sector deposits within the banking sector increased 0.3 percent to MOP186.3 billion.

As a result, total deposits in the banking sector stayed virtually stable month-to-month at MOP1,011.2 billion.

The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.9 percent, 51.5 percent, 4.1 percent and 21.1 percent respectively.

Domestic loans to the private sector increased 0.6 percent from last month to MOP451.3 billion. Among these, 29.6 percent (MOP133.8 billion) was MOP-denominated, 65 percent (MOP293.5 billion) was denominated in HKD, 0.1 percent (MOP0.2 billion) was denominated in RMB and 4.5 percent (MOP20.5 billion) was denominated in USD, respectively.

External loans grew 0.2 percent to MOP438.8 billion. Of these, loans denominated in MOP, HKD, RMB and USD accounted for 2 percent (MOP8.9 billion), 32.2 percent (MOP141.4 billion), 10 percent (MOP44.0 billion) and 48 percent (MOP210.8 billion) respectively.

