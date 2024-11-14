SMG mulls hoisting T8 as Toraji nears

The local weather bureau hoisted Typhoon Signal No. 3 last night as Tropical Cyclone Toraji approaches, with the chance of Typhoon Signal No. 8 being hoisted today reported to be “medium.”

According to the forecast from Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG), Toraji is expected to pass within 150 kilometers south of Macau today, during the daytime.

There is a chance Toraji may take a more northerly route, approaching the Pearl River Delta.

Although the cyclone is expected to weaken, the SMG will continuously assess the situation to determine if higher tropical cyclone signals are necessary.

In the meantime, the outer rainbands of Toraji will bring cloudy weather and frequent showers until today.

While the impact of astronomical tides is minimal, there remains a possibility of minor flooding in some areas south of the Inner Harbour tonight.

Neighbouring region Hong Kong hoisted T8 at 11:10 p.m. last night and it will remain in force at least until 10 a.m. today. LV