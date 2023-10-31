Social Affairs Secretary pledges improvements after infant dies

After a baby’s death while napping at a daytime nursery, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, yesterday pledged better training will be provided to childcare facilities.

On Oct. 19, a four-month-old girl was found unconscious at Fong Chong (Taipa) Nursery during an afternoon nap, before being declared dead at the hospital.

When asked about the incident yesterday morning on the sidelines of the religious rituals for the Macau Grand Prix, the official refrained from making extensive comments, citing on-going investigations and the lack of evidence as the reasons.

However, she pledged improved communications must be applied to ensure nurseries are compliant with relevant guidelines. She said adequate training must be conducted for nursery operators and workers.

When asked if there is a shortage of workers at local nurseries, she avoided comment, saying such opinions are more suitable after investigations. She feared any opinions expressed may interfere with police investigations.

She also did not know when an investigative conclusion will be available.

Meanwhile, she said she felt “shocked and saddened,” adding that the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) would work with the police on whether guidelines had been fully followed.