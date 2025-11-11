Southeast Asian workforce expected to decline in coming years

Macau authorities previously revealed that the region has over 180,000 non-local workers, with some groups noting that one-third of them come from Southeast Asian countries, although they expect only a low likelihood of a significant increase in foreign worker numbers in the future.

Citing official data, Ao Ieong Kuong Kao, vice-chairman of the Macau Institution People’s Alliance, noted that Macau currently employs around 60,000 foreign workers from Southeast Asia, predominantly from the Philippines, which accounts for approximately 30,000 workers, while the remainder come from Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Nepal.

At a recent event hosted by his organization, he noted that the foreign labor market is currently experiencing slow growth compared to pre-pandemic levels.

He anticipates that factors such as the operation of healthcare facilities and community economies will likely restrict the potential for a significant increase in the number of foreign workers in the future.

It was noted that Macau is facing a trend in which some employers are struggling to afford the domestic helpers they need, influenced by the current economic situation’s impact on the employment market.

In recent months, there have been multiple reports of Southeast Asians entering Macau on tourist visas and falling victim to job scams. Last month, a Filipino non-local worker defrauded 55 compatriots of MOP1.14 million by falsely promising employment in Macau.

Victims reported that they were introduced to the suspects through social media and community referrals. They were told that no interviews or medical checks would be required.

Each victim paid the two suspects amounts ranging from MOP 15,000 to MOP 28,000 and handed over personal documents. Refunds, however, were repeatedly delayed or denied.

The Macau Overseas Workers Association highlighted that some victims are now facing serious issues, including overstaying their visas and lacking return flight tickets.

According to the association, the city’s current legislation allows companies to independently recruit foreign workers, but some unscrupulous individuals exploit this by offering job referrals as a pretext for fraud. It is argued that job seekers primarily understand their native language; for example, Burmese nationals may only speak Burmese and arrive to work in Macau without knowledge of English or Chinese.

In response, Ao Ieong highlighted the importance of adhering to formal recruitment procedures, which include corporate interviews, medical examinations, and other essential steps.

He cautioned that foreign workers arriving on tourist visas for job interviews must exit the country in order to have their immigration status activated by the appropriate authorities before they can legally re-enter for employment.

He urged foreign workers to exercise caution and avoid trusting employment information that bypasses these formal processes.

