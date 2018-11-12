Sports Guia Circuit Fun Run attracts 2,000 participants

Organized by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, the first edition of the “Guia Circuit Fun Run” took place yesterday morning, attracting nearly 2,000 participants.

The fun run saw participants take to the 6.2-kilometer Guia Circuit and run past Reservoir Bend, Mandarin Bend and Lisboa Bend, and race along the Matsuya section of the track.

As for the winners, first place in the Men’s category was Iao Kuan Un (20’ 05”), who ran the course in just over 20 minutes, followed by Ip Seng Tou (20’ 53”) and Chan Chong Ip (20’ 57”). In the Women’s category, first place went to Hoi Long (23’ 09”), Wu Yang Yang (24’ 19”) and Wong San San (24’ 43”).

The top ten men’s and women’s runners who successfully completed the Guia Circuit were awarded trophies, with a full sheet of Bank of China 100-year anniversary commemorative banknotes for first to third place finishers, and a presentation trio of Bank of China 100-year anniversary commemorative banknotes for fourth to tenth placed finishers.

All participants who finished the race will receive a commemorative medal, towel and souvenirs, including one commemorative banknote for the Year of the Dog and one for the Year of the Pig.

According to organizers, the event provides a unique way to enjoy the Guia Circuit, experience the competitive atmosphere of the Macau Grand Prix, and celebrate its upcoming 65th edition.

