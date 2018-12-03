Sports | Kenyan athletes  dominate Macau Marathon

The 37th Macau International Marathon took place yesterday morning. The male champion of the 42.195 kilometer course was Kenyan athlete Elijah Kemboi, who finished with a time of 2 hours 15 minutes and 18 seconds. Kemboi won the USD45,000 cash prize. The second and third places of the male race went to Kenyan athletes, Joseph Kyengo Munywoki and Samwel Kiptanui Maswai respectively.

Also from Kenya, the female champion was Mercy Jerotich Kibarus, who finished the course with a time of 2:35:16. Kim won a cash prize of USD40,000. Ri Kwang Ok from North Korea finished second and Ukrainian Oleksandra Shafar was third. The winners of the main competition included in the half-marathon were also from Kenya.

The marathon started at 6 a.m. and was followed by the half-marathon, which started at 6.15 a.m. Around 12,000 participants from 50 countries and regions participated.

A special prize was awarded to the oldest athlete, 81-year-old Kuan Kam Tong, who completed the marathon. The Hong Kong senior athlete won the same prize previously.

