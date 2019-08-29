Sports | Macau returns victorious from junior Wushu competition

Team Macau returned last Saturday from the 10th Asian Junior Wushu Championships, held in Brunei, with a total of 20 medals.

Macau made it to second place at the medal table, behind only the People’s Republic of China.

The team won seven gold, nine silver and four bronze medals. Athlete Wong Sam In alone won two gold and two silver medals. Wong started her trip with a bit of an illness, but her condition improved during the tournament.

On the last day of the tournament, the team collected two gold, five silver and one bronze medal, winning a total of eight medals. Wong won a silver medal with 9.43 points in the category of Female “Nangun” (Southern Cudgel). Male athlete Kuong Chi Hin also won a silver medal with 9.34 points in the sword contest.

Meanwhile, in the Junior group competitions, Wong Weng Ian took first place in the Female Sword contest with 9.35 points. She won against seven other contenders.

Chan Seng Fai and Chang Un Teng secured silver medals in the Children’s Group Sword and Qiang (Spear) contests respectively.

Team Macau also participated in the group events. The team won a gold medal against six other teams with 9.54 points.

In “Sanda” events, Ieong Lok Hin and Kuok Dun Hong won silver and a bronze respectively.

The General Association of Wushu of Macau, China, described the results as “unexpected and superbly fabulous.” Director-general Chan Weng Kit of the association commended the team’s performance, as well as positive psychological and physical state of the athletes. AL