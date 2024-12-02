Sri Lankan team denied over visa concerns

Immigration officials have denied entry to the Sri Lankan team, which was to participate in the Galaxy Entertainment Macau International Marathon.

The team departed Sri Lanka Wednesday for yesterday’s marathon.

Saman Kumara Gunawardana, Secretary of the Sri Lanka Athletics (SLA), said the team was invited by the event organizers through the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL).

According to multiple media reports, the organizers had provided written confirmation to NOCSL that the Sri Lankan team would receive on-arrival visas and that its accommodation would be funded.

NOCSL arranged air tickets and provided USD900 for visa fees, which included a USD300 fee for the on-arrival visa.

However, upon arrival, immigration officials told the team Sri Lanka is not listed among the countries eligible for on-arrival visas.

Despite multiple attempts by NOCSL and SLA to rectify the situation, their efforts were unsuccessful, resulting in the team’s return to Sri Lanka. LV