SSM cracks down on over 1,000 violations in first quarter

The Health Bureau (SSM) prosecuted 1,115 cases of tobacco control law violations during inspections of 68,469 establishments in the first three months of the year, the bureau has reported.

SSM law enforcement officers conducted an average of 752 inspections per day in the first quarter, according to an SSM statement.

The inspections found 1,066 cases of illegal smoking, 37 cases involving e-cigarettes brought into or out of the country, and eight cases that did not comply with tobacco sales regulations.

There were also three cases of tobacco products sold without stipulated labels and one case where less than 20 cigarettes were sold in an individual package.

Restaurants saw the most violations with 148 cases, representing 13.3% of the total.

Airports had 128 cases, or 11.5%, while entertainment venues accounted for 125 violations, or 11.2%.

The Health Bureau and Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau conducted 142 casino inspections across Macau, finding 125 illegal smoking cases.

While there were no alcohol law prosecution cases in the first quarter, 2,808 establishments received 2,830 improvement instructions. Those instructions included 1,070 warnings about alcoholic beverage advertising, 431 zoning signs, and 1,116 labels addressing alcohol concentration.

The Health Bureau’s Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office hotline received 469 calls during the period, with 309 inquiries, 155 complaints and 41 opinions.

Officials identified 108 illegal smoking “black spots” after evaluating complaints in March. Additional inspections at those locations uncovered 156 violations.

Law enforcement also increased game console center and internet cafe checks. Staff Reporter