Stabbing at local school injures a student, education bureau ‘highly concerned’

An alleged stabbing that took place in a secondary school yesterday saw a female student injured, generating concerns from the education bureau.

According to the Public Security Police Force (PSP), at about 11:35am yesterday, a report was received regarding the case, which took place in Mateus Ricci College down from the Ruins of St Paul’s.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a male student who had left the school allegedly attacked the girl with a sharp object. The girl was sent to the hospital following immediate care by the campus nurse.

Police believed that the two students had had conflict before, but underlined that investigations were ongoing.

Following the incident, director Kong Chi Meng of the education bureau was seen by local media outlets arriving at the school.

In a subsequent statement, the education bureau disclosed that the teacher in the class immediately triggered the emergency mechanism to evacuate the scene after the incident. The teacher stayed behind and attempted to calm the boy.

The DSEDJ has also deployed teams to both the school and the hospital to handle the situation. Counselling services have been provided to witnesses, while the injured girl was confirmed as safe by the hospital.

The bureau is calling for students to seek help from parents, teachers or trustworthy people should they encounter emotional trauma following the incident. Professional help should also be sought if these other sources mentioned are not sufficient.

The Social Welfare Bureau’s (IAS) helpline for victims of domestic violence provides service for individuals or family members who suffer or are at risk of suffering from domestic violence.

If in need of support, residents can call IAS’ counseling hotline (28233030).