State Council announces new Macau gov’t, high officials focusing on ‘continuity and expertise’

The State Council, China’s cabinet, today (Saturday) appointed key officials for the sixth-term government of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office. The appointments, made in line with the Basic Law of the Macau SAR and based on nominations by Chief Executive-designate Sam Hou Fai, mark a significant step in forming the new administration.

According to the State Council’s statement, cited by Xinhua, André Cheong Weng Chon retains the position of Secretary for Administration and Justice.

There is also continuity in the much-anticipated re-appointment of “security tsar” Wong Sio Chak as Secretary for Security.

António Tai Kin Ip, previously the Director of the Macau Economic Bureau and possessing a robust background in economic development, was appointed to the crucial position of Secretary for Economy and Finance.

O Lam, with extensive experience in education and public health administration, was named Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, while Tam Vai Man, an expert in urban planning and infrastructure, was chosen as Secretary for Transport and Public Works.

Anti-corruption efforts will continue under the leadership of Ao Ieong Seong, who has held prominent positions in the Commission Against Corruption. Similarly, financial oversight will be led by Ao Ieong U, a specialist in public accounting, as the new Commissioner of Audit.

In law enforcement, Leong Man Cheong, previously a senior officer in the Unitary Police Service, was appointed Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service. Ho Hou Hon, known for his work in customs regulation, was named Director General of Macau Customs. Chan Tsz King, a legal scholar and experienced prosecutor, was appointed Prosecutor General of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The newly appointed officials and the prosecutor general will formally assume their roles on Dec. 20. Their appointments “underscore the State Council’s commitment to ensuring continuity and expertise” in Macau’s governance as the city embarks on its next phase of development.

Xinhua noted that the nominees bring “a wealth of experience and a proven track record in their respective fields,” reflecting Macau’s emphasis on “stability and effective governance.”