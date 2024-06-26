Strengthening GBA engagement on Youth Affairs Committee agenda

The Macau Youth Affairs Committee held a press conference yesterday to announce the outcomes of their second plenary meeting in 2024. The meeting brought together government and youth representatives to discuss the efforts being taken to nurture and empower young people in Macau.

One of the main agenda items was the presentation of the “2023 Youth Awards” which recognize significant contributions by youth organizations in Macau. Three groups were awarded the “Youth Activity Award” for their impactful community projects. Notably, The Macau Cultural and Creative Arts Volunteer Association was honored for their “Eternal Love,” which celebrated the lasting love of Macau’s senior citizens through photographs. In addition, the “Civic Education Award” was presented to three other youth groups for their efforts in promoting active citizenship and positive values among Macau’s youth.

BOOSTING GREATER BAY AREA ENGAGEMENT

A key focus for the committee is enhancing youth engagement with the Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone. Cheong Man Fai, director of the Youth Department at the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), outlined plans to organize internships, research opportunities, and study tours in the Cooperation Zone. These initiatives aim to help young people better understand the development of key industries like integrated circuits, traditional Chinese medicine and artificial intelligence in the region, and explore potential collaboration between Macau and the mainland.

DSEDJ is currently hosting the ISF World High School Basketball Championships, which will span eight days, with 117 matches across three of Macau’s sports venues. Both mainland China and Macau will compete today.

The meeting also underscored plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to China in 2024. In late July, an International Youth Dance Festival and Academic Youth Show will be held in Commemoration of Macau’s Return to China. The two large-scale events will be combined, and DSEDJ hopes that combining the two occasions will yield a great festive atmosphere from teachers, students, and local dance teams. “We have invited 15 foreign teams, including more than 300 people from international teams. There will be almost 1,200 young students and teachers participating in these celebrations,” said Cheong. Preparations for the event are currently underway.

ENRICHING SUMMER ACTIVITIES

To provide opportunities and experiences that enrich the summer break for Macau’s students, DSEDJ is organizing a range of internship programs, particularly in industries related to Macau’s “1+4” economic diversification plan. This includes integrated circuits, traditional Chinese medicine, and artificial intelligence. The internship programs are not limited to Macau, but also include opportunities in the GBA and other cities in mainland China, such as Nansha and Nanjing.

The internship program is part of the broader “youth leisure plan,” providing Macau students with diverse opportunities to enrich their summer vacation and prepare them for future careers. The bureau also noted “over 1,800 students have participated in the Hengqin study tour program so far, which will continue to be offered to senior high school students in Macau next year.”

This initiative allows students to also participate and gain valuable experience. The internship programs are open to Macau students studying both locally and abroad.

In her closing remarks, Cheong told reporters, “The internship program this year is expected to offer over 470 placements, allowing more Macau students to gain practical experience […] in the region.” She further emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting youth development and creating more opportunities for young people in Macau. Nadia Shaw