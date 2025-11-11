Strong winds expected as Typhoon Fung-wong passes southeast of Macau

Typhoon Fung-wong is forecast to move northward across the northeastern South China Sea, generally heading toward the Taiwan region.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) yesterday, the storm is expected to pass approximately 500 kilometers southeast of Macau today.

Authorities noted that unless Fung-wong takes a more westerly path toward the Guangdong coast, the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal may be replaced by the Strong Monsoon Signal (Black Ball), depending on wind conditions in the city.

Macau is expected to experience the effects of the northeast monsoon over the coming days, with stronger winds anticipated from today to tomorrow.

Winds are likely to reach force 5 to 6, accompanied by strong gusts, prompting authorities to advise caution for those staying or working in open areas.

Rainfall is expected to be minimal, although temperatures will see a slight decrease. The minimum temperature is forecast to drop to around 18 degrees Celcius on Thursday.

Fung-wong lashed the northern Philippines on Sunday while the country was still dealing with the devastation wrought by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which left at least 224 people dead in central provinces today before pummeling Vietnam, where at least five were killed.

The 1,800-kilometer-wide storm weakened as it raked through mountainous northern provinces and agricultural plains overnight before blowing away from the province of La Union into the South China Sea, according to state forecasters.

Like this: Like Loading...