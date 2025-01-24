Student wins Best Architecture Thesis Project of the Year in Asia

Vera Vong, an architecture student from the University of Saint Joseph (USJ), has won the Gold Award of the Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) Thesis of the Year Award (TOY) 2024.

The student participated in the competition with her bachelor capstone project titled “Undulating Connections” after the project was selected by the Architects Association of Macau (AAM) from local architecture students to represent the region in this competition.

In addition to the TOY Gold Award, which recognizes the best thesis project among architecture students from 22 Asian countries, she was also honored with Special Awards for “Best in Innovation and Originality” and “Best in Global Orientation.”

Last week, the award ceremony was held during the ARCASIA Forum 22 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Professor Nuno Soares, Head of the Department of Architecture and Design at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at USJ and supervisor of Vong’s bachelor thesis in the academic year 2023-24, received the award on her behalf.

To the Times, Vong said, “I am truly honored and delighted to receive such a prestigious award. I want to dedicate this recognition to my amazing parents, who always encouraged me. I would also like to acknowledge Professor Soares, to whom I am extremely thankful for his assistance and guidance from the initial idea to the final result.”

Asked how she sees this recognition as a potential boost for her career, Vong said she believes these awards can help her gain recognition in the field and “will encourage me to create more interesting architecture locally to make Macau a more vibrant city.”

She noted that the recognition marks a significant achievement in her undergraduate studies. She hopes more young students will see her example as an inspiration to create new projects and seek validation worldwide.

“I wish that younger students globally can view this as a chance to trust that they also possess the capability to create and be recognized.”

The Project

“Undulating Connections” is a dynamic building that offers a specialized space for regional and global events. Its location in a highly significant geographic area inspired the design concept, including the light reflections on Nam Van Lake opposite the building.

The interplay of curvy roofs, starting at a smooth and mountain-like angle, creates an engaging spatial experience. Part of the roof is raised above the ground, turning into a bridge connecting to the waterfront.

The project, which includes two exhibition halls, an auditorium, two galleries, a public display area, a café, and an observation deck, aims to become a center for networking, supporting tourism, encouraging economic growth, and increasing cross-cultural interaction in Macau.

The Award

The ARCASIA TOY Award celebrates innovative, socially relevant works by architecture students from 22 ARCASIA member countries, providing a platform for them to showcase their ideas on an international stage.

It focuses on theses that address critical social issues, display innovation and originality, and consider global needs and challenges.