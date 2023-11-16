Studio City to bring back East Asia Super League in December

Studio City will host East Asia Super League’s 13th game of the 2023-24 season on December 13 at Studio City Event Center.

Titled “Melco Style Presents: Clash of the Champions,” the match will present the best of East Asian basketball and sports entertainment through a face-off between two of the region’s biggest teams.

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) team, the Meralco Bolts, will play the Japan B.League’s Ryukyu Golden Kings, according to a statement issued by East Asia Super League.

“EASL is excited to be working with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to bring elite East Asian basketball back to the vibrant city of Macau,” said EASL CEO Matt Beyer.

“We look forward to showing audiences the amazing venue at Studio City and the world-class skills and sportsmanship of these teams.”

“Melco is committed to delivering diversified world-class entertainment options to our guests,” said Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President, and Property General Manager of Studio City.

“We are thrilled to be working with EASL to entertain sports fans with premier Asian basketball at Studio City as we strive to help enhance the competitiveness of Macau’s tourism industry through ‘tourism + sports’ integration.”

The EASL 2023-24 season tipped off Oct. 11.

The season features 24 home and away group stage games through to February 2024. The EASL Final Four in March 2024 will see the top four teams in the group stage compete over four games for the title of East Asian champion. Staff Reporter