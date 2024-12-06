Study highlights city’s shift from gambling to cultural diversity

A recent study by researchers from Shenzhen Tourism College of Jinan University reveals a significant shift in Macau’s tourism landscape.

The city, known primarily as a gambling hub, is now emerging as a diverse destination for art, fashion, cuisine, and more, as its hotel industry’s reputation-building power diminishes.

The study, conducted by Zhang Gaojun, Shi Biyang, Li Mengying, and Zhang Zheng, analyzed social media discourse to track changes in Macau’s destination image from 2015 to 2019, as well as from 2023 to the present.

The findings suggest that Macau’s stereotypical reputation as a gambling hub is no longer conducive to the diversified development of Macau’s tourism industry.

Researchers utilized microblog data to gain insights into public perception, identifying several new images that are “basically in line with the planning objectives” for the region.

These emerging images include Macau as a “city of art and fashion,” an “international gourmet city,” a “city of hospitality,” and a “city of history and culture.” While gaming remains a prominent aspect of Macau’s identity, the study reflects a shift towards a more diverse and culturally appealing perception.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Macau’s hotels enjoyed a high profile and good reputation, partly due to their association with the city’s casinos.

However, the sector became less discussed post-Covid-19, amid a shift in accommodation demand and travel patterns.

The study also noted that gaming, despite being Macau’s economic mainstay, has long held a relatively low profile on the Chinese mainland due to legal restrictions that have reduced its public visibility.

The element of conventions and exhibitions was also found to be unimpressive, as the domestic market is still going through a cultivation stage, unlike more mature peers such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

The researchers concluded that the “image of ‘a city of hotel services’ is relatively low, reflecting significant hidden risks that are present in Macau’s hotel industry.”

The diminishing emphasis on gaming reflects Macau’s efforts to shift away from its stereotype as a gambling destination, indicating successful diversification.

This aligns with the Macau Special Administrative Region’s (SAR) strategic plan to enhance its role as a global tourism hub and a bridge for connections between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The researchers emphasized the importance of monitoring the “often fluctuating international economic situation” to maintain and positively evolve Macau’s diverse tourism image. They also highlighted the need to focus on improving the image of Macau’s hotel industry, which was found to be “very low” compared to the city’s gaming reputation. Victoria Chan