Surf Hong fined MOP10 million

Surf Hong Company, the employer of 24 lifeguards who were engaged in a lengthy employment dispute, has been fined MOP10 million by the government. According to the Sports Bureau, the fine – which may still increase – is based on the damage caused to the public by the forced closure of several swimming pools due to a shortage of lifeguards. Around two dozen lifeguards went on strike this year after accusing Surf Hong of not paying appropriate overtime, failing to provide copies of contracts, failing to provide monthly pay slips, and failing to give annual leave or days off. Lawmaker Sulu Sou wrote on social media that about 20 workers were fired after striking for a second time when employer-employee negotiations broke down. Surf Hong won the right to operate services at Macau’s public swimming pools by public tender. The contract with the company ends next year.

Share this: Tweet





