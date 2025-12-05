Survey shows residents prefer walking in daily commutes

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) released the results of last year’s mobility survey yesterday, revealing that walking accounted for approximately 46.5% of all travel modes among Macau residents. Compared to the 2019 survey, which is conducted every five years, buses remain the primary choice for motorized transport among residents; however, bus usage decreased by 1% last year, while car usage increased by 0.8%. Notably, travel between the Peninsula and the islands continues to grow, with rising demand for travel between Taipa and Coloane.

