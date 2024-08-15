Suspect arrested for multiple thefts on buses

After recent thefts reported on public transport, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man from mainland China for suspected involvement in at least three cases of theft on buses, resulting in a total loss of MOP11,800 for the victims.

The suspect, taking advantage of the crowded buses, used backpacks as cover to steal cash and valuables from victims’ handbags, backpacks, and belt bags between June and August.

The thefts were reported in and around the Central and North Districts.

Police apprehended the suspect as he was preparing to leave the country through the border gate on Aug. 13.

The suspect claimed to have spent all the stolen money and has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further legal proceedings.

Police are investigating whether the suspect is linked to additional similar cases and are urging citizens who have been victims of theft on public transport to report the crimes. Nadia Shaw