Suspected duo clean from coronavirus, leaving infected at 7

Two possible cases of the novel coronavirus reported yesterday – a local nurse and a foreign worker from Hubei – have been tested and proved to be clean from infection, leaving the number of confirmed cases in the city unchanged at seven, announced the government’s special workgroup against 2019-nCoV at its daily briefing yesterday.

A nurse at the private Kiang Wu Hospital, located on the Macau Peninsula, was the first of the suspected cases yesterday. She was reported to have had contact with a confirmed case when the patient was approaching medical consultation at the hospital’s outpatient section.

According to the government, the nurse employed normal protective measures and procedures while handling the case.

Yesterday, the Health Bureau (SSM) confirmed the nurse’s respiratory symptoms were indeed caused by other respiratory infections, instead of by the novel coronavirus. The Bureau hence considered the nurse safe and offered her treatment accordingly.

In the other case, a foreign worker originally from Hubei Province, is now under quarantine. He told the government that between January 17 and 20, he went to Zhuhai. Upon returning to Macau, respiratory symptoms were detected, so he was sent to the Conde S. Januário Hospital for further consultation.

He was later confirmed not to be carrying the novel coronavirus and his symptoms were confirmed to be from influenza instead.

As of 3 p.m. yesterday, the SSM has recorded a total of 118 suspicious cases, among which seven were confirmed of infection, 110 cleared and one is still undergoing testing. Nineteen people, who have had close contact with the infected, are now being quarantined at a government premises in Coloane.

Lei Chin Ion, director of the Health Bureau, told a press conference earlier today that his team became aware of people trying to collect identity card numbers over WeChat, a mainland-developed mobile messaging app, claiming to assist in the purchasing government-designated facemasks.

The director reminded residents to stay vigilant over such claims. It can be a leak of personal data or a scam, among other possibilities.

With regard to the date of school resumption, the government gave no update in yesterday’s briefing. For the time being, school is suspended indefinitely. However, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) said it has instructed schools to utilize electronic channels in order not to fall too far behind in the teaching of students.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the virus, all government officials, particularly the SSM director, declined to estimate how long the school suspension will last.

There is currently no clear definition under which to consider the epidemic as under control, the SSM director explained.

Kong Ngai, head of the Department of Education of the DSEJ, told the press conference that schools have been instructed by the DSEJ as to how teaching activities should be conducted during this special holiday period.

He specifically noted that instructions have been given to schools to activate their crisis management mechanism, to remind teachers to stay home and for students to take good care of personal hygiene.

Both education regulators – the DSEJ and the Higher Education Bureau – reiterated that students residing in the mainland should remain where they are and stay at home.

The educational bureaus also explained that this holiday extension will be considered as school days, despite classes being suspended. Accordingly, they do not see a need to shorten the upcoming summer holiday.

On Wednesday, the government confirmed the use of the Pousada Marina Infante, on the east side of Cotai and across from the Galaxy Macau property, as a quarantine facility. The government explained that the decision was made after comprehensive consideration regarding the scale and location of the facility.

SSM Director Lei expressed his gratitude to the owner of the Cotai hotel. “We can’t predict the effect on their business after the epidemic,” said the director. “But there will definitely be certain scale [of negative effect]. That’s why I really feel thankful from the depth of my heart.”

Costs incurred during the quarantine period will be borne by the government, the Macao Government Tourism Office explained.

