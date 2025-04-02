Swimming pool fees for minors and seniors reduced

The Sports Bureau (ID) said it had adjusted the entry fees for swimming pools operating under the bureau. The measure reduces the costs for residents under 18 years old and senior citizens (over 65) to MOP5 in all facilities, except for the Olympic Swimming Pool in Taipa, which will have an entry fee of MOP10.

The ID noted that the measure was implemented to encourage sports practice among these two groups, comprising younger and older citizens.

“To encourage Macau residents, especially the elderly, children, and youngsters, to actively participate in physical exercise… the Sports Bureau will adjust the individual pool fees from April 1, 2025, allowing eligible students and residents to enjoy the pools at a more advantageous price,” the ID remarked.

The measure also extends to all students (holders of a local student card), independent of their residency status, who can use the pools for a price of MOP7 for most venues and MOP12 for the Olympic Swimming Pool.

For all other groups, entry fees will remain at MOP15 for most pools and MOP20 for the Olympic Swimming Pool.

ID remarked that users who hold a valid student card issued by a higher education institution in Macau or by the Education and Youth Development Bureau will benefit from the student discount, as will other users who hold a student card not issued in Macau but who also hold a Macau Resident Identity Card.