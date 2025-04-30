Taipa car park opens to light vehicles from May 1

The underground car park on Avenida de Kwong Tung will open to light vehicles starting May 1, with fees charged per 30-minute period. The Macau Light Rapid Transit (LRT) said the facility, previously limited to heavy vehicles, now accommodates both types. Located near Nova City, the car park offers 105 standard, two accessible, and nine heavy vehicle spaces. Light vehicle rates are MOP3 per 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and MOP1.5 during other hours. The facility was initially intended for use with the launch of the Taipa Line.

