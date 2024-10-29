Talent committee’s new strategies to attract top talent

The Talent Development Committee held its second plenary meeting of the year Monday, with Chairman and Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng presiding over the proceedings. During the session, officials reported on the status of the talent introduction plan and outlined the optimization strategy for the initiative’s upcoming third phase.

Launched in July 2023, the initiative aims to attract skilled professionals, particularly in the financial sector and scientific/technological research and development fields. Incentives include tax benefits, with the program even targeting Nobel Prize winners. Committee secretary-general Chao Chong Hang revealed Friday that the lion’s share – around 80% – of these successful applicants are originally from the mainland, with 47% having prior work or study experience abroad.

Chao expressed enthusiasm for the growing interest in the new talent recruitment program, which she said is helping build a more diverse and globally connected candidate pool. However, Chao said the department remains committed to improving conditions for recruiting internationally qualified candidates, including from Portuguese-speaking countries. While mainland applicants have dominated the initial intake, committee leaders have pledged to further diversify the talent pipeline in the months ahead.

Specific details of the revamped talent plan have not been obtained during this report, but committee members emphasized a focus on key growth sectors, enhanced support services for new arrivals, and collaborative efforts with the private sector to identify and address skills gaps. The changes are expected to be unveiled in the coming months, as Macau continues its pursuit of becoming a hub for innovation and professional excellence.

In his speech, Ho Iat Seng emphasized the territory’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship by attracting international talent. Leveraging the “one country, two systems” framework, Macau aims to enhance its appeal to high-end talent through global cooperation. Officials highlighted the importance of cultivating local talent alongside external expertise, including initiatives like expanding university operations in Hengqin. Macau plans to create a supportive environment, simplifying business and educational arrangements to make the city an attractive destination for professionals and their families. These efforts underscore Macau’s drive to transform into an innovation and talent hub for the Greater Bay Area. Victoria Chan

