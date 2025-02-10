Tap Seac craft markets are coming back in April

Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced the Tap SeacCraft Market will take place from Apr. 24 to May 4 at Tap Seac Square. This popular event, held twice a year, aims to promote cultural and creative products from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Applications for stall operators and creative workshops are open from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 and

Feb. 5 to Feb. 19, respectively. Over 220 stalls will feature original handicrafts and gastronomy. Selection for stall operators will be determined by a lottery if necessary, while workshop proposals will be evaluated based on several criteria.