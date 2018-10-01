Taxi association’s app-hailing project hopes to improve service

The Macau Taxi Drivers Mutual Association has launched a mobile hailing application and a QR-code-based e-payment system created by Macau Pass, hoping to improve taxi services and reduce the number of overcharging cases.

Regarding the application, which is called ؟D门‮*:$‬h (Macau Taxi), intentional users are to first download it and then log in with their phone number so that their location can be displayed within the application. The application will show whether there are any taxis within a three-kilometer radius around the users’ location. The app will then show the taxis’ number plates, whereby users can contact the drivers.

Passengers can pay the taxi fare through MPay or Alipay. They can then give the service a score in the Macau Taxi app.

The association will reward drivers with the higher scores. Until now, about 300 taxi drivers have joined the application. The association hopes to isolate unruly drivers by identifying well-behaved taxi drivers through the application.

President of Macau Taxi Drivers Mutual Association, Kuok Leong-son, says the association will consider installing Wi-Fi access points inside vehicles.

Previously, the taxi association had launched a program called “Honest Taxis.” Currently, approximately 150 taxis are included in the program, with all the taxis allowing e-payment and app-based tax hailing services.

