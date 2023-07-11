Taxi industry ‘does not oppose’ more taxi licenses

The industry does not object to the government issuing more licenses, but it should be done in phases.

Tai Kam Leong, deputy head of a local taxi association, said that after the resumption of normal travel, the influx of tourists has worsened the wait for taxis across the city, according to local media Macao Daily News.

Although many taxi drivers have returned to work, there have not been enough taxis, especially since some licenses are going to expire this year or next.

As a result, the taxi industry leader hinted at his support for more taxi licenses. However, he stressed that they must be issued in phases so as not to overheat the market.

Meanwhile, Cheung Chi Man, executive director of Macau Radio Taxi Service Company, expressed his support for more taxi licenses to the same media. He added that demands were not met even with all 300 taxis from the company in full operation.

Relying on a fleet of seven-seater vehicles, the company has been popular among family tourists, which account for a majority of visitors to Macau, the executive pointed out. On a daily basis, the company handles an average of 15,000 orders. As such, he hoped that the government could issue between 200 and 300 additional radio taxi licenses.

Wong Man Pan, the government’s transport advisor, has said on a Radio Macau show that per-company license bidding might help improve the difficulty of grabbing a cab in older districts.

Local taxi drivers have long been criticized for lacking enthusiasm to enter the older districts of the city.