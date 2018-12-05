TDM to mandatorily promote Chinese anthem

TDM’s radio and TV channels as well as the “Vila Verde” Radio Station will be required to broadcast the Chinese National Anthem on specific dates and times, according to a decision soon to be published by the Chief Executive (CE) and the Second Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly’s (AL) president, Ho Ion Sang. Ho’s comments were made after the last meeting, where the committee is currently conducting the final stage of analysis regarding the new law of the National Symbols.

The same rules would apply to all primary and secondary schools, including those that teach an international curriculum, Ho also said. The Lawmaker noted that, contrary to the media outlets, the new law does not establish a specific legal consequence for schools that do not comply with such guidelines.

Ho was speaking after the committee meeting, stating his expectation that the analysis of the proposed law are soon to be concluded. Heard by TDM, he also noted that although there are no specific punishments for the schools that do not comply with the requirement to teach and play the National Anthem during Official Ceremonies and celebratory days, the government expects all 68 schools to comply on their own initiative.

The proposal is currently under detailed analysis before being voted on by the AL in plenary session. It aims to alter the law that has been in force since the handover and establishes that the concessionaires of television and radio, as well as others that operate under a local license, must broadcast the anthem during important celebrations and special days, in addition to the activities and promotions decided upon by the CE.

As for the other media outlets, Ho noted that although there is no compulsory rule, “to broadcast the anthem shows respect.”

The notion of what it means to “sing the anthem” is still yet to be clearly defined. As the president of the committee observed, the “singing” might not literally be a “vocal performance” but, instead, could encompass what he described as “singing it with the heart.”

