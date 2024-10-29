Temporary blood donations at Lago Building

Starting today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a blood donation vehicle will be temporarily parked in front of the Lago Building, offering blood donation services. The Blood Transfusion Centre’s mobile vehicle will operate in the parking space reserved for loading and unloading vehicles, located on Rua dos Açores, next to Edifício do Lago (Block Six), Taipa, to facilitate blood donations from residents and increase blood collection. The Blood Transfusion Centre provides this service monthly in select areas around Macau every Tuesday except for public holidays.

