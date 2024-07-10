Temporary housing in Areia Preta enters final stages

The temporary housing project on Lot P in Areia Preta is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, providing much-needed transitional accommodation for property owners affected by urban renewal projects in the city.

According to Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR), the project, encompassing Lot B and Lot C, will consist of eight residential towers with over 2,800 units and ample parking spaces for cars and motorcycles. The structures of all eight towers were topped out in December 2023, and fit-out works are currently underway along with the removal of scaffolding from the exterior walls.

To ease traffic flow in the area, the project will add two 24-meter-wide public roads with four-lane two-way carriageways and pedestrian walkways. A ground-level bus interchange, green leisure spaces, and pedestrian precincts will also be included to connect surrounding communities and create a livable environment.

Construction on the Lot P project, at the site of the failed Pearl Horizon project, began in mid 2021. The project has achieved significant milestones since then, including the completion of pile foundation works in 2022 and the topping out of the main structures of the eight residential towers in December 2023.

Ming Shun Construction and Property Investment Limited-Tat Cheong Engineering & Construction Company Limited were awarded a MOP1.9 billion contract to build two 41-story residential towers and two 50-story temporary housing towers on one of the lots.

For the other lot, Cheong Kong Construction Company Limited-J&T Construction Company Limited won the MOP1.1 billion bid to construct two 50-story residential towers for temporary housing units.

Additionally, a letter of intent was signed for China State Construction Engineering to receive MOP4 billion for replacement housing works in Lot A. Con’eer Engineering Limited-China Road and Bridge Corporation-Top Design Consultants also secured a MOP878.6 million contract for the works in Lot B.

The project is expected to be the first destination for residents of the Iao Hon Estate, which is scheduled for renovation works, ensuring that urban renewal projects are carried out smoothly while prioritizing affected residents.

Nadia Shaw