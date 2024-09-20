Tenders open for airport reclamation work

The Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) has announced tenders are now invited for reclamation and construction works at the local airport, with projects expected to commence in the second half of 2024. This initiative aims to enhance the airport’s capacity amidst the city’s recovering economy and tourism sector. In response to concerns from lawmaker Lei Chan U, AACM emphasized that a pre-construction risk assessment will be conducted to ensure flight safety during the expansion. Safeguard measures include increased inspections of runways and taxiways, as well as scheduling construction during non-peak flight hours to minimize disruptions.

