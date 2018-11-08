‘This Is My City’ expands to Zhuhai, Brazil for the first time

The 2018 This Is My City Festival (TIMC) has unveiled the lineup of its upcoming tour, which will kick off in Macau on November 22 and end in São Paulo, Brazil on December 9.

For the first time, the annual festival will also be held in the neighboring city of Zhuhai as well as Shenzhen – as in last year’s edition.

In a press conference at Navy Yard No. 2 yesterday, event co-founder Manuel Correia da Silva said that Beijing band Re-TROS and the Afro Baile evenings by Celeste Mariposa will be the highlights of this year’s festival.

Celeste Mariposa is a Lisbon-based project dedicated to promoting Lusophone African music.

The project will organize Afro Baile sessions at The Oil Bar in Shenzhen on November 23, in D2 Club in Macau on November 24, and at the Live Music Association Space on November 25.

According to organizers, the 12th edition of TIMC aims to introduce Chinese and Lusophone artists and projects, as well as host talks and networking events.

On November 22, a talk on “Global Creative Network” will be held to discuss the possibility of creating a global network of artists.

Other highlights are the conferences “Live Houses and the City” and “Festivals and the City”, which will be held on November 24 and November 25, respectively.

Also on November 24, indie music band Forget the G will hold a concert at the Navy Yard No. 2. The band combines post-rock and experimental music, and often adds multimedia elements to their live performances.

The 2018 TIMC will also appear at SIM São Paulo 2018, which will take place in Brazil from December 5 to 9. TIMC representatives will also bring Guangzhou-based rock band Wu Tiao Ren for one of its musical evenings.

On the topic of bringing the festival to Zhuhai, Correia da Silva said that the neighboring city “is not yet totally developed, but being so near us, we should engage more with the city. […] That’s one of the new things in our program.”

According to the co-founder, TIMC is “more than just a music festival.”

“It’s actually a network. The festival is just a representation in a specific period of time. Our work is done during the whole year trying to connect with people in the creative industries,” da Silva added.

He added that the festival would be an offline representation and celebration of that network.

“Macau is a stronghold [of this festival],” he said. LV

Share this: Tweet





