Thousands join Caritas fundraiser

Thousands of participants flooded the Nam Van Nautical Center over the weekend to take part in the 49th Caritas Macau Charity Bazaar. Attendees were able to browse more than 90 booths with food, drinks and games.

The fundraising event concluded yesterday with organizers hoping to collect MOP8 million this year, an increase of one million over last year’s edition. The profits from the Charity Bazaar are used to support the work of Caritas.

Paul Pun, secretary general of Caritas Macau, noted that the Charity Bazaar is not only important to raise funds. “It is more important to get the cooperation from the communities, from companies, from schools and from government organizations as well,” he said, quoted by TDM. “We became partners to build a better society. That’s why we say: ‘With love we build together’.”

Interviewed during the event, Paul Pun talked about a recently opened social clinic. The clinic is not related to Caritas and was offered to Pun by a local medical practitioner in a bid to assist migrant workers from the burden of expensive medical cost.

According to the secretary general of Caritas Macau, the clinic located nearby Av. De Almeida Ribeiro did not have many patients in the beginning. However, he said that migrant workers are starting to become aware of its existence.

“The migrant workers deserve support and a health system that protects them. So we initiative will stimulate others to so something for the migrant workers,” Paul Pun noted.

